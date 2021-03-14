LEADERS and youths of the Chishimba Kambwili led NDC in Northern Province they will go wherever he takes them.

In a statement, provincial chairman Godfrey Bwalya said he and many others followed Kambwili.

Speaking in Kasama, Bwalya said Josephs Akafumba and Secretary General Bridget have never visited Northern Province and were not known to the party.

“As Northern Province we have resolved that we are not going with Akafumba…. Akafumba, who is the so called Vice-President and also calling himself interim president, here in Northern Province, including a section chairperson and me here the provincial chairperson, I don’t know him. They have never come to Northern Province and have never supported us in anyway but why today are they talking about Northern Province which they have never visited?” Bwalya said.

He said members had suffered to organise NDC and will not allow Akafumba who has never spent any time in the province to destroy what they have worked so hard for.

Bwalya claimed the party in Northern Province was very strong and reliable.

“We challenge Akafumba, we challenge Atanga to tell us who is supporting them because the members here are supporting Dr Chishimba Kambwili. So what we are saying is that akana ka Mbwili nako kene ni Mbwili, where Chishimba Kambwili will go, that’s where Northern Province will go. We are supporting Dr Chishimba Kambwili and where he will take us, that’s where we will go because we started the party together and we will die together, not the people who are joining us with double standards,” he said.

Bwalya said people in Northern Province are principled and since they followed Kambwili in the party, his fall out with NDC means they would also follow suit.

“If Chishimba Kambwili wants to drive us to PF, we will go with him to PF because this is the man we followed and we have seen the quality, he is a leader…the junior King Cobra and that is what we have followed. So as Northern Province, we have resolved that we have nothing to do with the alliance and declaring that in Northern Province, there is no alliance here,” said Bwalya.