IF LEFT UNCHECKED, NOT CAREFUL, ITS A MATTER OF TIME FOR ZAMBIA TO HAVE MILITIA GROUPS AND REBELS OUT OF INNOCENT KALIMANSHI AND OTHER GANGS

BY Michael

31st March, 2021.

We are seeing a rebel leader being born in Innocent Kalimanshi and we are watching as a nation especially the PF as a party and government. I see modern mushala in kalimashi,🤔🤔the way his been tolarated by the police and government at large it’s alarming.

These gangs have mushroomed more in Lusaka in Chawama, Kanyama, Matero, Intercity and some in copperbelt and all are aligned to PF as evidenced by insults towards the opposition. During the Roan By Elections in Luanshya, we saw a gang which threatened the life of President Kambwili and others. Here in Lusaka its just a matter of the day there gangs either they insult HH or insult each other with PF as a Party. But one thing for sure is that all countries with rebels or militia groups, thy started as Zambia is doing.

A faction of energetic youths who were loyal to their leader went against the government. Not to avoid saying it but *Zambia will have militia groups if we change government in August or if the PF government fails to tame its youths.

It’s quite scaring now to see how the camps aligned to Kalimanshi lock horns with camps supported by Kennedy Kamba, America 1 and America 2 from intercity. Just few days ago, Chawama was a no go area as PF youths with machetes, stones etc crushed. On a surprising note, police was no where rising questions now *who is behind these militia groups?

On 12th March some opposition UPND cadres were arrested and sentenced for just matching on youth day in kitwe. On the same day, kalimanshi with his gang group called *Ama Americans for ECL* was closing roads freely in Lusaka matching from his called office in chawama. This is now getting out of hand… someone do something about these guys before they do something to you. A $1million question is *where does this guy get his powers? Who is behind him