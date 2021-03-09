CONSTITUTIONAL Lawyer John Sangwa State Counsel says the moment President Edgar Lungu files his nomination to contest the August elections, he will have committed treason by attempting to seize power by unlawful means because he does not qualify. And Sangwa says it’s insane for Justice Minister Given Lubinda to suggest that challenging Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to stand for the third time would threaten Zambia’s peace. Meanwhile, Sangwa says the fact that the Patriotic Front is now attacking its own appointed Constitutional Court judges, accusing them of corruption, shows that the… –News Diggers