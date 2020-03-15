OLD HARRY WAS RIGHT!

By Whyegood Malunga

If Old Harry Nkumbula were alive today, he’d be saying, “I TOLD YOU SO!”

“African National Congress leader Mr Harry Nkumbula has called upon the government to outlaw all political youth wings. He told a rally in Kamwala, Lusaka that if youth wings were outlawed, police would work effectively to maintain law and order in the country. Before independence, Zambia was ruled by white people who practiced racialism and discrimination against an African and because of this, the African rose and fought against colonial rulers, he said. But he wondered why, even after independence, we still had large meetings and people killed over political matters. “These young women and men go on killing ourselves while we continue living comfortably”, Mr Nkumbula said.”

— Kamwala Rally, 1968