By CIC Editors

CIC EDITORIAL ANALYSIS.

IF ONLY 5 PROVINCES COULD BE LIKE COPPERBELT IT WOULD BE GAME OVER FOR PF EARLY IN THE MORNING.

The join Press briefing by Copperbelt and Lusaka was a huge success, fun, entertaining and full of surprises. In whatever form the organization meant the output results tells everyone that Copperbelt is the only well organized province in Zambia politically as far as UPND is concerned.

In determining the visit as explained by the provincial youth chairman Mr Ronald Manenga that the police have made it so impossible to allow the UPND president to travel to copperbelt citing so many excuses and reasons the youth chair presentation of the social contract was classical and well drafted. The presentation as propounded by the UPND leader that it’s not only for the copperbelt but for the whole country it’s a seal deal.

In this analysis we take keen interest in mastering what makes Copperbelt the way it is so different from others ? 2021 elections all eyes will be on the Copperbelt.

Copperbelt presents the equal formula that PF have kept dominating the UPND countrywide high militant and very aggressive defense we only hope the province will produce 100% as they have promised.

Certain factors are not applicable in Lusaka because the lifestyle of copperbelt life and that of Lusaka differs. However if 5 provinces joins Copperbelt in the fire brand, organization, unity, and togetherness the PF will be no more.

CIC PRESS TEAM.