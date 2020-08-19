…as he delivers goodies to the needy on foot

Suspended Lusaka Mayor, Miles Sampa, is trending on social media after posting a photo of himself carrying goodies for the needy on his head.

Sampa captioned the picture:

“Off to deliver Unga and masks to a church in Kalingalinga so that they can distribute to some of the less privileged in the area.”

Meanwhile, soon after, his wall was filled with compliments and words of encouragement.

One of his followers Cuthbert Bwalya made a call for other politicians to emulate Sampa’s deeds.

He called Sampa a hero, and said people always love to associate with leaders who can identify with and understand their problems.

Another follower, Martha Mwachindalo, chipped in, saying if Sampa were to run for the top job in the country, he would win.

“Sir if you were to stand for a president, you can win with 100% votes because you are a man with a soft heart for the poor and you have leadership qualities,” she posted.

Ndhlovu Blessings added, saying he wishes Sampa were the Republican President.

“It pains me to have Lungu as the country’s president and Sampa as Lusaka Mayor. Imagine if it was the other way round.”

Another follower said, it was good that Sampa, as a real leader could not use the unavailability of transport for an excuse not to deliver.