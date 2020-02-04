By Elias Munshya

If Passed into Law, Bill 10 will make it easy for President Lungu to Abolish Term Limits and rule Indefinitely

Let us say that President Lungu ever wanted to extend his rule beyond 2026 – if Bill 10 is passed into law, all President Lungu will need to do, is to pass a simple law in parliament that introduces and dilutes the number of MPs. Once he weakens the number of MPs, he can then get the necessary two-thirds of the parliament to change those constitutional provisions that limit his rule to two-terms. In other words, while changing presidential term limits will still require two-thirds of MPs to become law, once Bill 10 is passed, it will make it easier for the ruling party to determine how that two-thirds can be achieved using simple ordinary process. This scenario is so deceptive in its effect and in its consequences.

When Kaunda wanted to be a dictator, he did it very directly. He told the people of Zambia in 1972 that he was going to introduce a one-party dictatorship which he called a “One Party Participatory Democracy.” Everyone knew what Kaunda was doing and it was clear for all to see.

