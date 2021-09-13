ONE REASON WE NEED A COMPLETE OVERHAUL OF THE PATRIOTIC FRONT GOVERNMENT SYSTEM

By Sara Imutowana Yeta II

The Patriotic Front (PF) succeeded in developing a dysfunctional government system that brought out qualities that contradict the essence of our government to provide services to people they cannot provide for themselves by creating a government run by cadres to serve party interest.

Article 3 in Chapter 1 of the PF Constitution says:

“The party will ensure that all the public institutions, stated-owned enterprises and popular mass and smaller organisations are led by people who are members of the party and who are uncompromisingl y committed to the achievements of the party.”

This shows that employees in most of the critical positions in public institutions, stated-owned enterprises and organisations are PF cadres.

This is one of the reasons there is need for a complete overhaul of public institutions, stated-owned enterprises and organisations.

One of the best ways to address this mess is to remove all PF cadres to bring in people with national shared values and trained in basic skills to professionally carry out their official duties in these public institutions, stated-owned enterprises and organisations.

It is not possible to have a professional and efficient public service without competent, motivated and impartial civil servants working in a system dedicated to serving the public interest.

Therefore, all PF cadres in public institutions, stated-owned enterprises and organisations should be removed if government is to succeed in professionalizing the civil service to once again have a government system exemplifying positive traits that can lead to improved service delivery.

The new government may have good policies to recoup professionalism in the public civil. However, if PF cadres are not flushed out of the system it will be difficult for government to provide effective service delivery and achieve its vision.