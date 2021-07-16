Civil servants watch out for these pronouncements during campaigns.

By Shamoba

If this government meant well, why didn’t they cancel loans before elections or atleast some few months before voting.

I can tell you that no loan has been cancelled because this month’s salary is almost ready hence u will be told dat the cancellation will be effected next month, by then u would have cast your vote….. Which has two possibilities

1. If PF losses, they will say its UPND who are now in government who are supposed to do that.

2. If PF wins, they will not just answer any query on it. (Mile sampa promised wi fi for lusaka)

What of those civil servants without loans, how will they benefit?

If they meant well, they would have increased your salaries because that can never be reversed. Hope you have heard

Shamoba the voice of the youth