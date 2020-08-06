Statement for immediate release from Gilbert Liswaniso Deputy National Youth Chairman UPND

5th August 2020



IF PF SECRETLY APROACHES YOU TO OBTAIN NRC, GET IT!



We are receiving numerous reports from our members and ordinary citizens from across Zambia, of PF’s dubious and selective NRC’s issuing exercise. They knock on people’s doors during the night asking for personal details of their children and dependants inorder to give them NRCs.



Our advice is to ensure you get the Identities before you give out your personal details, and then make sure you keep them yourselves. You are entitled to these national documents for other numerous purposes than just voting. However your number one priority for now on these NRC’s is to vote out PF next year.



If PF thinks, their selective issuance of NRC’s in their former strongholds will advantage them, well, let them read my lips, they ain’t seen nothing yet! Hunger is hunger in every part of Zambia and people are hungry and angry.

Gilbert Liswaniso

Deputy National Youth Chairman

UPND