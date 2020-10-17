IF POLICE CONTINUE WITH THE ONE SIDED APPROACH, PF VIOLENCE WILL SPILL INTO THE COMMUNITY

By Anthony Bwalya

These are two separate incidences of armed PF CADRES attempting to disrupt our convoy, one at Mpika and the other at Serenje.

If we all get armed with weapons because we are no longer assured security in our own country, this will not end very well for all of us.

Let Mr. Kanganja and the police do their job and do their job professionally.

Citizens will not live at the mercy of PF cadres.

Fellow Zambians, if this situation is left unchecked, it will spill over into our communities and our homes; where we will be victimized, attacked and killed for holding a different political view.

We must stand firm.