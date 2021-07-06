IF SEER 1 WAS MARRIED, I WOULD HAVE PROPOSED HIS WIFE TO PROVE THAT AM MORE POWERFUL THAN HIM

I praise the Zambian People who ignored Seer 1’s live broadcast last Sunday, Prophet Ian Genesis has said.

Speaking yesterday in Lusaka, Genesis said Seer One is a fake prophet who should be ignored at all costs.

Prophet Genesis claimed that he is a true prophet than Seer 1 adding that he has no respect for a Nigerian Prophet. “If there is one person who does not fear Seer One, its me Prophet Genesis. If he (Seer One) was married, i would have proposed his wife to prove my spiritual superiority over him”. – Zambian Accurate Information