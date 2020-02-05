By George Lemba

I have always told abaiche bena Sunday Chanda including abena Bowman Lusambo that this issue of calling HH a satanist or freemason when we know its just for politics and making people hate him, will one day backfire and today tuli muli mwamoneni, lamented Davis Mwila the PF Secretary General.

And Mwila has expressed concern that if the Nigerian but PF aligned prophet, Seer1 goes ahead with his exposing of the PF top officials who got powers from tomorrow, Thursday, PF will be in more trouble come 2021.

The PF SG says for a long time now, his party had managed to cheat Zambians that HH was a satanist, a tribalist and sold mines but that Zambians have now realised that it is all lies.

Mwila also stated that even bus driver, marketeers and street vendors have now come to conclude that the party (PF) is being deceitful.

Tomorrow, Thursday, Seer1 promised the PF officials who got powers from him to watch out what he will do to them.

But President Edgar Lungu has said that false prophets have no room in Zambia though he neither confirms nor denies being one of the PF officials who got Seer1’s powers to blindfold voters in 2016.

SOURCE: Koswe