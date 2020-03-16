Justice Minister Given Lubinda says if the constitution amendment Bill number 10 fails, Zambians will suffer mercilessly.

Mr. Lubinda has since urged members of Parliament from both the opposition, independent and the ruling parties to support the Bill when it is tabled in Parliament for the Second Reading tomorrow.

And Mr. Lubinda says he will de-campaign any political party that will try and stop the current Constitution Amendment Bill number 10.

Speaking when he featured on Hot FM radio this morning, Mr. Lubinda said no one will stop Bill number 10.

Mr. Lubinda who became emotional during the program disclosed that since inception of the quest to amend the constitution three years ago, government has been receiving insults and other abusive language.

He also said there has been no research conducted for government to withdraw the bill on perception that people have rejected it.

Meanwhile, UPND Deputy Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa disclosed that the party is consulting stakeholders including MPS’ on whether or not to support bill number 10 as it comes for second reading.

And Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba said Bill 10 is not inclusive and that it is only dividing the nation.