By Chilufya Tayali

IF THERE WAS A WIND OF CHANGE IN FAVOR OF HH, KAMBWILI AND GBM WOULD NOT HAVE GONE BACK TO PF

I have come to learn that it takes a lot to survive in politics. And when you join politics, it is difficult to come out, it is like a cult.

The difficulty in politics is that, it is a full time job, 24/7 people expect you to attend to them, if you don’t, they rule you out.

Unfortunately, there is no salary in politics yet it requires you to spend heavily.

But how does one manage to spend when you have no income. I am so irritated when people are always asking for money because I am a politician.

The only way many politicians survive is that they are in Govt or linked to the party in power. Being in opposition is not easy because there is no money.

Dr. Chishimba Kambwili and his fellow “Doctor” GBM from special universities, were in Govt and enjoyed spending, to an extent that, BaKambwili boasted of having a capacity to go to London for English breakfast and come back to the office the same day.

My brother GBM boasted about being among the top 10 rich men in Zambia and I used to go to his house for small changes of 5 pins for Kapenta, as GBM used to say when giving me the money (Sendako iya Kapenta mwana).

These two guys thought they had enough to survive and dislodge the political nonentity in the name of Edgar Chagwa Lungu, but they forgot that, what they had was because they were in power.

Many of these guys claim to be big time businessmen, but it is because they are in power others, their businesses wither faster than a stream in a desert after a rainy day, when they leave Govt.

At different times they joined HH with the hope that, he would dislodge President Lungu, unfortunately their hopes kept on fading as President Lungu consolidated his power, such that, even the coming 2021 general elections is going his way.

This has made the two to realise that, they would be in more suffering for another 5 years if they don’t go back the ruling party.

Hence, the humble apologies coming from the duo. It is not about the the realization of how wrong they were, it is about saving themselves from further suffering.

I admire the faith of some of the UPND supporters who still believe that HH has the political clot to takeover power from President Lungu. This is why people like Charles Kakoma are also changing camp.

TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO, PRESIDENT WAPA EASY!

EEP – ICHALO BANTU!

ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!