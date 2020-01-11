IF UPND IS UNCOMFORTABLE FOR ECZ TO PRINT BALLOT PAPER IN DUBAI MUST STAY AWAY OF 2021 POLLS SAYS CHULU.

Electoral Commission of Zambia Chairperson Justice Esau Chulu says the United Party for National Development must stay out of the 2021 polls if they oppose the printing of ballot papers in Dubai.

Justice Isau Chulu says the Electoral Commission of Zambia has decided to use the Al Ghurair Printing Company which printed the 2016 Ballot papers.

He says those who don’t want to support ECZ must not participate in the 2021 General Elections to avoid confusion.

Justice Chulu further says that, there was no stakeholder consulted on the awarding of contract to have Al Ghurair Printing company to print 2021 ballot papers at a whopping amount of 6.9 Million United States dollars.

Earlier the PF through President Edgar Lungu told the Nation that 2021 ballot papers were going to be printed locally by Government Printers.

In 2016, Justice Isau Chulu announced wrong Presidential figures for Chitulika constituency were the total vote cast was above the total registered voters.

It is still unclear if UPND being the Largest Opposition Political party will allow Justice Isau Chulu to misbehave in 2021.

SOURCE: Zambian Watch