Bill 10 represents the aspirations of the people.

Smart Eagles Reporter.

The Patriotic Front in North Western Province says the constitutional amendment bill no. 10 is meant to improve the lives of all Zambians and anyone opposing it is an enemy of progress.

Speaking in a phone interview Monday evening, Patriotic Front North Western Province Chairperson Mr Jackson Kungo said it is therefore regretable that the UPND has ordered its MPs to reject the bill when it is tabled to Parliament by Justice Minister Hon. Given Lubinda on tuesday afternoon, for 2nd reading.

He said the nation will have an opportunity to see the UPND for what it really is, a very retrogressive party with no plan for development for the Zambian People.

He said it was bad enough that they had murdered the referendum process to the bill of rights which had robbed Zambians of some much needed rights.

He said history would not repeat its self as this time, Bill 10 would live to see the light of day.

He urged the opposition UPND MPs to open their eyes and not be used by their selfish leader who does not even care for them. He Said the opposition UPND MPs have an opportunity to be part of something great in history stating that posterity will judge them kindly should they look beyond selfish interests and choose to back bill 10.

“The entire nation will follow keenly to see who means well for them in Parliament when Hon. Lubinda Presents the bill for 2nd reading tomorrow. Let the UPND Parliamentarians show leadership by unanimously giving the people what they need by supporting Bill 10,” he urged.