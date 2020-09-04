PF MEMBER ALEXANDER NKOSI WRITES:

IF WE CANNOT PROVIDE EVIDENCE THE WAY HH DID TODAY, WE ARE ONLY MAKING HIM POPULAR. CAN SOMEONE PRODUCE THREE SETS OF DOCUMENTS TO PROVE HH WRONG ON THESE ISSUES LISTED BELOW

——————————————————-

We are only making HH popular, it is as simple as that. He had an interview today and went with documents as evidence to back his explanation while others have been going there empty handed with emotions. What is so difficult doing what he did today?

1. He presented documents to show that he bought the house before privatisation and did not buy it from Lima Bank. Let the accusers show us documents he bought the house from Lima Bank during privatisation.

2. He clearly stated he never privatised any mine. RAMCOZ was a private firm when ZANACO appointed a receiver. You cannot privatise a private firm. Please provide evidence to prove him wrong.

3. He openly denied being a shareholder in Sun International at the time of privatisation. Can someone produce evidence to show he was indeed a shareholder and sold Sun International to himself.

Anyway from now on I will mind my business like this Sankara de Kunta was busy dancing while his colleague was being interviewed.