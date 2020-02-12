IF WE DONT REELECT PRESIDENT LUNGU HE SAYS “TUKALOBA ILYAUMA” IS HE THE MESSIAH SENT TO THIS COUNTRY WITH THIS POOR STATE OF THE NATION

We have been telling president Lungu not to entirely rely his presidential hopefulness from his cadres and those he has rewarded with benefits from his regional appointments , while ignoring the plight of the majority people of Zambia, who accepted and followed the pro poor principle which the patriotic front party was founded upon , he has destroyed and abused the most precious legacy of the party which he used to step on to become republican president, if I was asked which party is in power today I seriously don’t know it considering it’s composition. When citizens have been demanding for president Lungu to resign and call for early elections ,it was from the unsatisfactory kind of leadership which has not been pointing to any direction.

I find it very abscurd for the head of state to make an appeal of returning him to power or else we shall suffer, what is he trying to say, is this message meant for the already suffering Zambians or the PF members and govt appointees heading institutions which he has placed under siege, we reminded him that institutions have no numbers to retain him as president, he was advised that people he had appointed regionally were not going to help him the numbers he so much needs in 2021because there was no merit assessments , those who advised president Lungu wrongly and chose to enjoy on behalf of the PF party they have never assisted him to build PF, “BA KANDILE “, it is time for accountability, in my good conscious president Lungu has given up ,of course he has fought the most audacious race which has made those around him wealthier, while nation is getting poorer. They still need him as a pone to protect their stolen wealth, but there is time for everything. Time to be on your own is near and soon.

The most important things to look at and review is how he has led this country with an iron fist using state machinery and his political cartels to mutilate the constitution, break down of the rule of law, economic failures, the increasingly high cost of living, poor health care system, corruption in govt, overrated costs on projects aligned to INFRUSTRACTURE development, poor tender procedures, corrupt procurement officers that follow directives to benefit the regime , counterfeit drugs in our hospitals, living in Zambia is associated to a 1000 ways to die, political campaigns are violent, innocent Zambians killed in cold blood. Why is president Lungu suggesting the people of Zambia will miss him and not his PF MEMBERS he has prevented from facing the law and families that have worked together to destroyed this once great nationa .They have been using a divide and rule game for lack of ideas and vision for this nation.

The 2021 election is not about the previous street politics which attracted excitement and entertainment, the PATRIOTIC FRONT and it’s leadership is placed on the line to give an account to the Zambian people what they have done in the tenure of president Lungu, if president Lungu has been incompetent, he has only destroyed the party which had the potential to transform this country because after using it to ascend to the presidency, he abandoned most of the original founders, and brought impurities, this is a bitter pill to swallow from those who fought and sacrificed their lives to build PF which is becoming once a magnificent party, the error was at the convention where PF members did not elect ECL but opted to adopt him using undemocratic schemes .

Those interested can carry out an opinion poll to find out how many well meaning Zambians will miss president Lungu if he returns to his community as a senior citizen, I want to remind him , how many Zambians celebrated when the Zambian courts misinterpreted the law for him to stand for elections for the third time, that is a clear indication for him being a minority president , and on moral principle he was expected to resign, only some of the PF members did so, am aware how the original PF members have been mistreated during party elections in the PF structures, how they have been left out in senior govt positions, these effects have contributed at national level, it is only right to say founders of the ruling party are complaining together with the majority people of Zambia , they thought they could liberate us unfortunately the party has been presided for by prodigals, it is a well known fact.