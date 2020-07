With fraudsters making the most out the Creativity of out Artistes .XYZ CEO Bobby East once again took it Facebook to alert people about online scammers , for that cause the rapper /Seasonal singer posted.

The Post brought about different reactions from fans. ZO took note of a certain comment from a Facebook user claiming not to be Zambian, who commented that Bobby East Received K350 from him but still never delivered the paid for service. To that Bobby East responded. (See screenshots Below)