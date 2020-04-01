The government has been implored to take swift action and prevent the spreading of the deadly coronavirus by locking down Lusaka.

This call comes at the time the government has been under fire from various sections of the society for not locking down the country.

Most of the coronavirus cases recorded in Zambia have been imported from other countries, hence the calls for lockdown.

Concerned citizens have called on the government to ring fence Lusaka so as to contain the virus at one place.

One such concerned citizen, who also believes in youth advocacy, Chisanga, is of the notion that locking out Lusaka is the best way forward at the moment.

“Locking down Lusaka is the only solution. Look at how China did on Wuhan and it worked,” he says.

Another citizen who spoke to this publication, Cynthia Motsi, said if the government cannot lockdown Zambia, then it should put Lusaka under lock and key.

She said by doing so, it will be easier and economical for the government to deal with the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has admitted that Lusaka is the epicenter of the virus adding that many cases reported are nucleated in the capital city.

Speaking during an update on coronavirus, the minister urged Zambians to avoid coming in or out of the city so as to stop the disease from spreading outside the city. He said by doing so, it would be easier for the government to manage the pandemic.

“Lusaka is the epicenter of Covid 19 in Zambia. Stay away from Lusaka. Avoid coming into the capital city to get the virus and take it out.

“Avoid getting out of Lusaka so that you do not take the disease outside the city. We will manage it from here using the measures that we have put in place,” said Chilufya.

