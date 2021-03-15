IF YOU DON’T HAVE GRADE 12 CERTIFICATE, STEP ASIDE, WE DON’T WANT SALAULA QUALIFICATIONS – DAVIS MWILA IS SMART AND FOCUSED

==================

Davis Mwila is focused, Kambwili was laughing at him, that he does not have a grade 12 certificate, meanwhile the man was busy burning the candle to re-write grade 12.

Today the PF Secretary General boasts of six points, which makes him comfortable to hold public office including that of President. This is impressive.

For those who thought they are big guys and can’t re-write, grade 12, because they bought honorary qualifications at the education open market (mu Street), are in trouble, because they basically can’t hold public office.

I’mean if a Councillor needs grade 12, which public office can you occupy with Salaula qualifications, even if it’s a PHD?

Congratulations mwandini bakalamba BaMwila, I am impressed.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!