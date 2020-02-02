By Bishop Joseph Kazhila

It’s sad that my incarceration has stirred so much dust in the land almost everywhere.

I appreciate those who stood with me and those who didn’t. Know that I was caged and hence had no choice to prefer who to speak for me and who didn’t.

Many from within and outside ZAMBIA spoke and demanded for my release and I couldn’t influence what they said or did.

Seer1 was just among an overwhelming numbers of those who condemned my incarceration, and at no time did he ever say I too got any powers from him because I have never, and I have no reason to because Acts 1:8 is my source.

Just wondering why this culture of lying and false accusations is so rife in Zambia ( Proverbs 14:15).

Just because one showed solidarity with me doesn’t mean am a member of their associations.

Seer1’s demands for the return of his powers by those who got them from him shouldn’t therefore be linked to me and I have nothing to do with it.

The truth remains though that our God can use anyone to bring deliverance and victory for His own.

My advice to whoever entered into covenant with Seer1, if at all they are such politicians or whoever, is that own up and explain to Zambians reasons you got such mystical powers.

If it’s true that some of our leaders are using such powers no wonder ZAMBIA today is so dry spiritually, economically, financially and else thing.

Zambians must oppose such leaders for not honoring God.

Our source of power for believers remains the Holy Spirit through our faith in God.

Any other powers are short lived and this must serve as a lesson to every one not to indulge in influences outside of Christ.

Any leader using strange powers shouldn’t be trusted to lead especially that ZAMBIA is a Christian nation.

So if they got his “do as I say powers” Seer1 is possibly right to demand it back to him. It’s them and not anyone else to explain what was involved and why they did that.

I thank you