Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa has waded into the feud between Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo and the family of former president Kenneth Kaunda.

“If you become rich by virtue of being a politician, then you are a thief,” said Sangwa, in response to Lusambo reportedly criticising the Kaunda family for failing to enrich themselves while KK was president.

Mr Sangwa pointed out that the former president is now living a humble and peaceful life by virtue of not stealing while he was in office.

His comments came in response to a tirade by Mr Lusambo, who was defending the wealth accumulated by President Edgar Lungu’s daughter, Tasila.

Sangwa said that the Lusaka minister’s understanding of public office only showed how depraved Zambia’s leadership has become.

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema also weighed in on the debate, accusing the current government of being obsessively self-serving.

“Politics in our our country has become an industry where people go to become rich. It should be about service and ensuring that no one is left behind,” the opposition leader said.