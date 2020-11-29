IF YOU HAVE 3 CARS AND YOUR PASTOR IS TREKKING , YOUR DAYS ARE NUMBERED” – NIGERIAN PROPHET

A Popular Nigerian prophet, Goodheart Val Aloysius has made a shocking revelation about people with more than one car, while their pastors trek.

According to the prophet’s Facebook post people with three cars but see their pastors trekking and do nothing about it have their days numbered and wont live long.

He further stated that church members should not be comfortable seeing their pastors without cars, but instead get them one. noting that those who feel comfortable with their pastor’s trekking without a car shouldn’t worry because their days on earth are numbered.