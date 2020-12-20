IF YOU MAKE ZAMBIA UNSAFE FOR HH, IT WILL BE UNSAFE FOR ALL!

By Otis Bwalya

The summoning of President HH to appear at force headquarters for unspecified reasons is nothing but political persecution by a bunch of unpopular frightened cowards who are so scared to face him such that they are now hiding behind Zambia Police. These are men and women who are failing to stomach reality of their dwindling political fortunes. They are failing to stomach the fact that the zambian people have now rejected them due to their unbridled corruption and mismanagement of the economy.

It is disappointing to see how unprofessional the police high command has become under IG Kakoma Kanganja. There is absolutely no descernible reason as to why HH should be summoned for questioning by Zambia Police. This is about Kakoma Kanganja doing the bidding of his political masters. The police service must be professional and stop being used as political proxies of the PF.

We know that their aim is to ensure that President HH doesn’t appear on the ballot next year by killing him once they have gained access to his body, but we wish to warn these cowards hiding behind Zambia Police that, time for timidity and turning the other cheek is long gone, this time around we shall not tolerate your nonsense of trying to harass or harm HH.

We shall not take it laying down and neither will you have it easy. You touch HH you touch all of us and make no mistake about that we are prepared to do all that it takes to protect and safeguard our interests. The best course of action for you right now is to abandon these schemes that you have hatched. If this Country is going to be unsafe for HH to live in then it shall be made unsafe for all!

We now call upon our members to be vigilant and alert at all times. Let us not be complacent in these matters, the time for action is now! These cowards want to harm our president and it is our duty all of us to see to it that our president is protected and he is safe. We should therefore all show up and go with our president whenever and wherever he is summoned since he won’t be appearing before police tomorrow, Monday. Our strength lays in the fact that there are more of us out there than them. Let us protect our president and reclaim back our country from these looting shameless thieves. We have come a long way for us to give up now ‘aluta continua, victoria acerta!’