“IF YOU REJECT EDGAR LUNGU, WE SHALL ALSO REJECT HIM” – CHITIMUKULU TELLS THE PEOPLE OF EASTERN PROVINCE

People in Eastern Province should turn out in numbers and vote for President Edgar Lungu during the 2021 polls because they will determine the country’s destiny, the Chitimukulu of the Bemba has advised.

The paramount chief said the re-election of President Lungu lies in the hands of people in the Eastern region.

“The whole issue about this election, especially for President Lungu, is that his fate lies in your hands because if you reject him, how shall we receive him?

“So, the ‘whole thing’ about President Lungu lies in the hands of Eastern Province. You people know him, so if you reject him, we shall also reject him”

SOURCE: ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL