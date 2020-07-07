By Merlyn Mwanza

In what appears to be growing opposition against President Edgar Lungu, some Zambians yesterday descend in total disagreement with the Head of State when he tweeted that his government does not believe in selective development.

Last evening, the people handling President Lungu’s tweeter page at State House wrote: “As I have always said, my government does not believe in selective development. We are driven by a higher ideal, to serve and improve our people’s livelihoods in more tangible ways – without leaving anyone behind,” read the tweet which was accompanied by a photo of herd of goats with people at what looked to be a farm within the country.

Immediately the tweet was posted on President Lungu’s page, Zambians took turns to retweet in response to the President’s communication.

Daniel Mwape retweeted: “Sir, you have done your race. You have done the best you could. Take a break from politics your excellency, pass on the baton. At this point nothing you say or do is soothing due to the massive deterioration of the country under your tenure.”

EK wrote: “Heart breaking, this man was not supposed to be the President to start with. (He has) never been a good lawyer and never will he be a good President. Ati we are driven by what again?***”

Dr CM II PhD retweeted: “You say one thing today, and contradict yourself tomorrow. How do you expect the people to believe anything you say?”

Another Zambian going by the name, ‘The year of the writer’ retweeted: “I hope whoever is running this page gets this message to you. You are Zambia’s President and not a President of the PF. You need to lead all Zambians and condemn any form of hate towards any Zambian. You need to know that Zambia is not for PF.”

Happy Bwalya wrote: “We can’t afford 5 more years of you, no ways! Six years is a lot of time: you don’t deserve anymore time. We are done with you (and) no sugar coating.”

Niva Hankede wrote: “We are not children. You have a higher chance of walking out with respect if you choose to step down now than by the ballot. And unfortunately, you cannot increase Zambian people’s Per Capita Income in just six months. Never. So, its time up, sir. You ran your race.”

Julius retweeted: “If you are a strong man, come and read these comments. People just can’t wait to see you leave that office you have failed. Its time, let others lead. It’s almost exactly one year till election guys, our dreams are going to come true, stay strong.”

Andrew Nswana disagreed with the President and retweeted: “Mr President. I don’t think you are telling the truth, maybe I can say that you missed one area in your development plan. North Western road infrastructure and the general outlook of the district. Seriously, you went to Mwinilunga recently, it is developed?”

Terry Mumba wrote: “You could have done better on the Gold mining. If you had $6m to pump into fish farming, you could have put the same amount in Gold mining and processing plant than giving it away to another African country.”

Mwenya wrote: Wow! You have finally realised that there is God and there are people to be served. Unfortunately, you have been in power for 7 years and you didn’t know such. Anyway, story yalishiwikwa ati iyi ni beans, cowpeas nayena!”

Caleb Nyirenda also added his voice and retweeted: “Clinging to power will cost you a lot. Remember the late Chiluba. The problem is that you are surrounded by hypocrites.”

Kallabby Kalabadia retweeted: “For you to mention that hyst because you went to plead for votes in Southern Province after 7 years of being in office is a tip that you are guilty of selective development and that’s what it has been (the trend) for 7 years now. You are the only president with such madness.”

All the responses to President Lungu’s tweets were negative – something that according to political pundits say speaks volume about the steep declining political support the Head of State was receiving from the Zambian public. While, some on the one hand say, the President still has some window to redeem himself and avoid substantial embarrassment at next year’s election, others on the other hand say, the best President Lungu could do to avoid debilitating political downfall is not to contest next year’s presidential elections.

This is not the first time Zambians have taken to tweeter to express their disappointment with President Lungu’s leadership which, since his ascendance to the highest office of the land in 2015 – had been marred with unprecedented high levels of corruption, inefficiency, lack of transparency and accountability, poor governance system, political intimidation, and high level of unemployment across the country.