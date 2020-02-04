UNZALARU is free to insult their management or government, but only if they do not have their salaries paid on the 15th of every month, says Higher Education Minister Dr Brian Mushimba.

And Dr Mushimba has urged the University of Zambia (UNZA) to find alternative revenue sources to settle its accumulated staff salaries and allowances, which he argues are beyond what government has approved.

Speaking when he featured on UNZA Radio, Dr Mushimba suggested that UNZA should move pay day to the 10th or 11th.

“If this press conference where those insults were issued was on 12th or 15th of a month, then we all could worry to say, ‘wow, the grant should have been received on the 6th and you should have found a supplemental and should have paid by the 10th or 11th.’ We would justify those utterances. However, moving forward, maybe a conversation could be: ‘do we move the pay date of University of Zambia employees to maybe 10th or 11th to accommodate the funding circle? But that’s a conversation we can have. Right now, I don’t know if government will maintain that funding circle or if it’s justified to move the payment date so that expectations are managed,” Dr Mushimba said.

