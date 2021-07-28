By Otis Bwalya

We appeal to Mr Kakoma Kanganja to allow for a fair playing field in these campaigns. Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja is a hypocrite and he is over riding his boundaries all in an effort to stop Hakainde Hichilema. His actions are basically risking the integrity of this year’s elections but he shouldn’t forget the world is watching and taking stock of whatever is happening here.

The biggest problem with Mr. Kanganja is his desperation to impress the appointing authority without considering the implications it may have on the peace of the Country. ‘Why should you go to an extent of stopping people from receiving their leaders at the airport in an election year?, this is ridiculous!’

As a country will should not allow him to continue on this path because if he is left unchecked, he can plunge the country into serious turmoil.

The Inspector General must understand that election times like these are very emotive and emotionally charged moments that require very high levels of professionalism from his office. Any negative statement from him has potential of triggering civil unrest in the country.

Zambians have lost faith in the police due to this selective manner the service is carrying out policing. The police is expected to be very impartial in the discharge of their duties. It is regrettable that the IG himself has been at the center of this loss in the faith.

In addition to risking national peace and security, he is actually exposing his officers to so much danger.

The statement by the IG to ban distribution of masks albeit selectively is meant to disadvantage the opposition and stop us from engaging with the electorates, while it is a well known fact that whatever Mr Lungu is doing out there is campaigning.

Meanwhile we know that it will not be possible for the IG to enforce the same ban on President Lungu. Where is fairness in all this?,