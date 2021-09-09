WE WILL SPY ON CORRUPT POLICE OFFICERS- KAJOBA

INSPECTOR General of Police Lemmy Kajoba has disclosed that secret agents will soon be deployed in various points of duty to monitor erring police officers.

In a statement to Mwebantu, Mr Kajoba has since cautioned police officers in the rank and file to always avoid engaging themselves in acts of corruption in their discharge of duty.

He said there is need to change the narrative in the public sphere that the police service is the most corrupt government institutions.

“We therefore need to change this narrative through transformation of individual attitude towards work and adopt the route of professionalism especially that ours is a law enforcement agency,” Mr Kajoba said.

The IG said some areas of concern have been in the traffic section, security check-points and inquiries office.

Mr Kajoba has directed divisional commanders across the country to reduce the number of traffic snap check points and security check points.

“In the interim, my command will deliberately deploy secret agents in various points of duty such as the ones alluded to, with the aim of monitoring compliance to this directive. all erring officers will meet stern action,” he said

Mr Kajoba also urged members of the public to report any officer found indulging in corrupt practices either to their supervisors or indeed other established government institutions mandated to handle corruption related matters such as the Anti-Corruption Commission.

“Further, I appeal to members of the public to also play their role in stamping out corruption in the country by avoiding bribing officers whenever they come in conlict with the law as doing so is a crime. any member of the public who will be found wanting for any act of corruption will equally be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the law,” he said.