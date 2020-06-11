Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says the ruling Patriotic Front has made the work of the police very easy since it came into power.

Mr Kanganja has stated that the police are no longer working under difficult conditions.

“In the past, the Zambia Police Service had been operating under very difficult conditions, in respect of housing, office accommodation, transport and uniforms, just to mention a few. However, upon assuming the reins of power in 2011, the Patriotic Front (PF) Government embarked on a robust program to alleviate the challenges faced by the men and women in uniform, which has resulted in unprecedented infrastructure developments, transport and all types of uniform being procured,” Kanganja stated.

“This is there for everyone to see. As at now, the Police Service has received over One Thousand (1000) Housing Units countrywide, buses, vans, uniforms of all kinds including rain coats and weather coats. In the coming months, in particular by August, 2020 we are expected to receive trucks, Ambulances, specialized vehicles for use by Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Canine Section, Mounted Section, Anti-riot Water Cannons, Recovery Vehicles and also Boats for the Marine Department. All the departments have been adequately catered for.”

And on the bicycles purchased for the police, Mr Kanganja said police has only procured 100 and not 1,000 being claimed on social media, while some have been donated.

“Among the items procured include 100 bicycles which are meant for use by officers under the Victim Support Unit (VSU) and the Community Services Division (CSD) as opposed to the 1000 bicycles as insinuated on social media. This will enable the officers respond to complaints in areas that are difficult to access by use of motor vehicles. Additionally, we have received donations of bicycles from various stakeholders which are meant for effective policing. I therefore urge members of the public to support the work that the Government is doing for the men and women in uniform and avoid dragging the Zambia Police Service into politics,” Mr Kanganja stated.