VETERAN journalist Edem Djokotoe has expressed surprise at the ban issued by Permanent Secretary of Information and Broadcasting Services Amos Malupenga directing the public media not to cover statements from Zambia’s Mission abroad.

He has also speculated that the ban was likely targeted at certain ambassadors.

He has urged the affected Diplomats to resort to social media to air the details of their work

Edem Djokotoe Wrote;

“Hmmm, so now Zambian Diplomats abroad can’t be publishing articles and having their statements and their ego trips appearing in the state-owned and government-controlled media”.

“Interesting!”

“I wonder what happened. I am also wondering who the ban, issued by Amos Malupenga, the current Information PS, is aimed at.”

“You never know”.

“Them banned folks could pluck a leaf from The Donald’s playbook and take to Twitter.”