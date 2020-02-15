IGNORE FAZ RULING, I WILL BE ON BALLOT VOWS KALUSHA BWALYA.

Former Football Association of Zambia President Kalusha Bwalwa has vowed that he will be on the ballot come what may.

This follows after the FAZ elections committee announced that he is not eligible to contest the FAZ presidency at next month’s elective annual general meeting, Kalusha Bwalya urged the public to ignore the pronouncement.

“As far as I am concerned my name will be on the ballot,” Kalusha said.

“Kalusha doesn’t have any case with FIFA, he doesn’t have any case at CAF or any pending action against the Zambian authority, so were did they find those cases? I want to assure you that i will be on the ballot” he vowed.