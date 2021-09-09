Who do you believe? Tutwa Ngulube or John Sangwa?

TUTWA NGULUBE TOLD PF TO IGNORE SANGWA AND NOW HE TELLS PRESIDENT HH TO IGNORE SANGWA

BY HON. TUTWA S Ngulube

IGNORE JOHN SANGWA

CONSTITUTION NOT BREACHED

Allow me to “Honestly “Defend President HH on the appointment of Ministers to Ministries not approved by Parliament. In 2016 the PF created Religious Affairs Ministry and National Guidance and the Minister was appointed and sworn in.

Parliament will approve or refuse but the power lies with him.

The power to create or merge Ministries lies with the President and NOT Parliament. The President equally has power to swear in Ministers and the Constitution does not say in order for the appointment of Ministers to be made the Ministry must be created. The Ministry must first be created, a Minister Appointed and then Parliament ratifies.

President HH said the Ministers affected should wait at home until Parliament ratifies meaning that in his intention, Parliament must play its role.

For now no need to panic and no need for impeachment.

So far Alebomba Bwino.

HON. TUTWA S NGULUBE

Dated at Lusaka

This 9th September 2021