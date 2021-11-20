IGNORE KAMBWILI’S PROTÉGÉ SABOI

We take note of the useless statement issued by Chishimba Kambwili’s protégé Saboi Imboela on NDC President Rikki Josephs Akafumba’s appointment as Home Affairs Permanent Secretary.

Kindly note that Mr Akafumba remains NDC President until he’s sworn in as Permanent Secretary on Monday next week , thereafter the NDC constitution will come into effect to fill the vacancy and a new interim party President will be announced in due course.

We therefore urge NDC members and the country at large to ignore the rantings of Saboi and her group of pro PF losers who were rejected by the people of Zambia.

NDC has a party constitution and we will in due course announce our new Interim President in accordance with the provisions of the party constitution.

NDC MEDIA 19.11.2021