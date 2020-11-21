IMPORTANT NOTICE

Lusaka-19th November 2020

IGNORE PF ORCHESTRATED FAKE NUMBERS OF REGISTERED VOTERS SHOWING DOMINANCE IN UPND STRONGHOLDS

This is to alert our members across the country that they should ignore PF propaganda involving skilfully cooked figures circulating on social media suggesting numbers of registerd voters.

This is meant to create complacency in the minds of would be electorates in perceived opposition strongholds, and encourage those refusing to register as voters in assumed PF strong holds due to PF failure to run the country.

This is a PF gimmick to force people in Luapula ,Muchinga and Northern Province who have refused to take part in the registration process due to the misery the PF have brought on this country.

We wish to encourage them to register so that we can together drive out the failed PF government.

We encourage all Zambians who qualify to vote to ensure they register in big numbers so that we vote Edgar Lungu and his PF away.

They have destroyed the country. They brought hunger and misery on millions of Zambians.

Issued by:

Hon Stephen Katuka

UPND Secretary General