PRESS STATEMENT

25th December 2019

IGNORE PF PROPAGANDA ON HH RIGGING ELECTIONS

We have noted some write up attributed to what we consider from some none existent Dr. Joze Manda that the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema intends to rig elections using using a defunct organisation called Cambridge Analytics.

Ordinarily we don’t respond to such hogwash and falsehoods from the PF propaganda, but we have been compelled because it’s been carried by what we consider a fairly credible platform, Lusaka Times.

For the record, there is no organisation called Cambridge Analytical anywhere in the world at the moment and anybody who wishes can easily Google.

Secondly we challenge whoever Dr. Joze Manda to come out in the open, because as far as we are concerned, that person only exists in the sick minds of the PF, but does not exist anywhere.

In the typical PF, obviously they are thinking about how they brought Samuel Chavula in the 2016 elections to engineer cooked up and fake results such as Lundazi, Chitulika, and none existent Gen 12s for Lusaka.

Subeta Mutelo

UPND Deputy National Youth Chairperson