IGNORE SEAN TEMBO COMPLETELY. WE CAN’T RESPOND TO EVERY JIM AND JACK AGAINST PRESIDENT HH

_James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku RPP President_

I have received numerous concerns about rantings attributed to Sean Tembo, against President HH.

I wish to advise all HH loving people to ignore Sean Tembo. If he continues to be careless about a matter he understands is fully before court, we shall take no time but to sight him for contempt so that he tests the real power of a judge.

Tembo wanted us to jointly sue him with the frustrated Jezebel so that he gunners public attention he doesn’t deserve. No we can’t do that.

Just as we have taken no interest in discussing reports of him having swindled the Botswana Government of thousands of Pulas, part of which is said to have made him be where he is.

We shall not sink so low and take on every Jim and Jack hitting at President HH.

People that are now defending President HH have multiplied equivalent to sand. People supporting President HH are as much as dust. We thus can’t put aside even a single sentence to exchange words with a person like Sean Tembo who is absent from ground.

Let him keep yapping so that unfortunately he meets Paul Moonga again.

