I can never apologise apologise to Bowman Lusambo over my decision to report Tasila Lungu to the ACC for spending over K2 million in cash to fence her 600-hectare farm, says ruling PF member Colonel Panji Kaunda.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Col Panji said people must ignore the fake statement on several media platforms quoting him and the brother Kaweche. He said never at any one point did his father Dr Kenneth Kaunda advise him to stop getting involved in issues to do with Chimtengo Forest (Forest 70), which President Edgar Lungu’s daughter, Tasila fenced, something the Ministry of Lands has described as a criminal offence.

“Some postings are appearing on some social media platforms which may seem like I am apologising. The only comments that I and my brother Kaweche issued are the ones appearing in Daily Revelation. Therefore ignore whatever you are reading on the other media platforms,” Col Panji said.

Col Panji said in fact Zambians must not only focus on the K2 million Tasila spent on fencing her 600-hectare farm, but also the approximately 3790-hectare gazetted state forest.

“I can’t apologise, not at all. The other thing I can add is we are emphasising on the K2 million for 600 hectares, but the whole fence is approximately 4500 hectares, where did the money come from? It is over K2 million, it’s in millions of dollars,” said Col Panji.

Lusaka Province minister Lusambo has described the K2 million as nothing, which others just spend for shopping. He said Col Panji and his brothers must not feel jealousy for Tasila, in that they failed to use their own opportunity to make their lives better during the 27-years their father was Republican president.

He said when you are an idiot, it does not mean that even the next person is an idiot also. -Daily Revelation