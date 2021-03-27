UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says he will not sell out his principles and give in to authoritarianism designed by the PF.

Mainly due to being politically “fixed,” there has been an outbreak of apologies to the PF leadership, among political figures.

Many have expediently found comfort in the ruling party.

“I’ll be the last one standing. They can take all of you. But this regime can never buy me. I cannot be bought. Nga ndainka kukukama tupongo kumunzi (I’ll would rather go and start milking goats in the village), than to be bought by the regime,” said Hichilema in a brief interview at his home in Lusaka. “I’ll stand with and for the people of Zambia. I’ll not sell out my principles and accept anything from this autocracy!”