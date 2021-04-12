I WILL not and will never accept a vehicle from the government at this time because it comes with electioneering conditions, says chief Hamusonde.

And Hamusonde says unless it is the devil’s church, God’s church will not receive suspicious money being flashed at it.

Last Sunday, UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa told Livingstone based journalists that the PF government had resorted to bribing traditional leaders with Toyota Land Cruisers on condition that they campaign for the ruling party.

“We have witnessed with growing concern the panic mode that the PF now finds themselves in. They are involved in a lot of electoral malpractices ahead of the August general elections; they have gone flat out to buy every willing soul to join their rank and file. They have gone to buy traditional leaders so that they become their campaign agents or managers in their chiefdoms. Just last week in Lusaka, 12 chiefs were bought motor vehicles (Toyota Land Cruisers)…it is our held and long cherished position that chiefs are community leaders for all regardless of political party affiliation,” he said.

“For PF to begin buying chiefs and assign them to be campaign managers is at variance with the tradition of this country and it is actually a mockery and an insult to the state of being a chief. We want to ask and urge the PF to look at chiefs with a demeanor of decency and stop lowering their integrity. This Tuesday, we are aware that four more chiefs who are currently in Lusaka, Kabulonga will receive Toyota Land Cruisers, one has since opted for a Toyota Hilux and a tractor,” Mweetwa said.

He added that one traditional leader has since been given a Toyota Land Cruiser following the defection of Kakoma (Charles) from UPND to PF.

He said recently the PF: “stormed Dundumwezi and gassed 500 bicycles to 500 headmen.”

But in an interview, Hamusonde of Bweengwa, west of Monze district, said despite not having a vehicle at the moment, he could not accept one from the government a few months before elections.

“I wouldn’t say anything much because I think I am a condemned chief by the PF government. That is why I have so far not asked for a vehicle. Where I am now, I have no vehicle but I would not love to receive one with a condition,” he said.

“I will never accept a vehicle during election time, because it will mean it has a condition of election. I can’t do that,” said Hamusonde.

And Hamusonde said churches should not accept suspicious monies donated to them.

Reacting to Zambia Council of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) president Bishop George Lungu who said its stance to decline government’s church empowerment funds still stands, Hamusonde said churches should only get money they request for or borrow.

Bishop Lungu, who is also Chipata Catholic Diocese Bishop, said donations which were followed by cameras and speeches and appearing either on the national broadcaster or private media often with political overtones should not be entertained.

“…In addition, the source of the so-called Church Empowerment Fund is not very clear, is not very well known. People need to know where the money is coming from and how it is going to be accounted for,” said Bishop Lungu who then ordered all Catholic Church organisations never to access the fund.

And Hamusonde said the Catholic Church was right to refuse suspiciously donated monies by the PF government.

“All churches should not receive monies donated with an underlying condition. They should not receive money with an electoral condition. It’s not only the Catholic Church but any God’s church, unless a church of the devil. But a church of God will not receive suspicious monies; God’s church shouldn’t receive monies with conditions. They shall also not receive money that they have not borrowed,” said Hamusonde.

“If a church borrows money, then it is okay, because they borrow with reasons and they know how to use it, but receiving money at this time whose source is not clear or known is very wrong.”