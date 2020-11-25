PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says the challenges facing the voter registration exercise if repeated during elections can give rise to chaos.

President Lungu also urged the clergy to ask those who rejected Bill 10 about what was toxic about the Christian nation declaration.

Speaking when he met Chipangali chiefs at St Margaret Girls Secondary School on Sunday, the Head of State who concluded his six-day working visit to Eastern Province said the government would engage the Electoral Commission of Zambia over the challenges facing the voter registration exercise.

“We will engage Electoral Commission of Zambia why there has been these delays and difficulties (to register as voters). Some people are spending two, three, days fighting to get a [voter’s] card and I think that’s not the way it should be. It should be the easiest of the process, so we will engage them to find out the challenges so that we can improve and come election time next year it should be plain sailing because what we are seeing if repeated during election time, it can bring rise to chaos,” he said. “If this inefficiency we’ve seen in the voter registration is replicated during election, people become suspicious and accuse each other of rigging and it can bring rise to fragmented society which can result in chaos.”

President Lungu said the government would engage the ECZ to perfect the voter registration so that they could be ready for 2021 elections.

“I think as I get to Lusaka this afternoon (Sunday) I will be raising this issue with colleagues in government so that ECZ is helped if at all they are having challenges to deliver efficiently the registration process,” he said.

President Lungu also emphasised the need for traditional leaders to guide politicians on One Zambia, One Nation and on the need for politicians to treat each other as players and not enemies.

“Talk to us as we visit you to campaign for elections in 2021, just to find out, what we stand for, who we are and whether we subscribe to the cherished motto of One Zambia, One Nation. It’s not about ethnicity or regions. I think Dr [Kenneth] Kaunda did a wonderful thing. He left us intact and me as the sixth President I will not allow myself to be the one who lost it for the Zambian people,” he said. “So I am very firm on challengers who threaten the One Zambia, One Nation motto. And I will be very firm on those who are a threat to the unity of this country in one way or the other especially as we go towards elections. So if you feel the other side of me as being tough on some people it is because I want to hold this country together not necessarily because I am in power but because I think it’s the right thing to do.”

President Lungu was commenting on various issues raised by chief Mnukwa of the Ngoni people and chief Chanje of the Chewa people when he met the Chipangali chiefs.

And during his meeting with pastors, President Lungu said the Church should encourage its members to register as voters so that they can vote.

“We want you to encourage your members to register so that they can go and vote for solid and wholesome characters who can go to parliament and speak the truth without being intimidated like we saw in Bill 10. I say Bill 10 because there were a lot of good things in Bill 10 which have been washed away and those who opposed Bill 10 cannot point at anything they can consider evil or poisonous in Bill 10 but they are busy telling people that Bill 10 was toxic. What was toxic about Bill 10?” he asked.

President Lungu said as the people who opposed Bill 10 go to church they should be asked about the Bill 10.

“So I would urge you that when they come to your church to look out for support which is going to be the case anywhere as we go into the season of campaigns, ask them, what was wrong with declaring Zambia a Christian nation and putting this in the Constitution? What was wrong with that? Ask them also what was wrong with providing more space for women for them to participate in politics? What was evil about that? Ask them what was evil about having youths participate in governance by being in Parliament – what was wrong about that?”

President Lungu said the Church should also ask those who opposed Bill 10 whether it was wrong for the disabled having a special avenue so that they could participate in governance through parliament.

He said Zambians want representatives who are bold and tell the truth.

President Lungu said Zambians do not want people who use politics to deceive people just because they want to be in power.

“So we want people who can speak the truth for Zambians, who can go to Parliament bold enough to interrogate whatever is said in Parliament by saying ‘this one, I don’t agree, can you delete it’. That is what they should have done. If there was something poisonous or evil in Bill 10 they would have said ‘ this one we don’t agree’ and Zambians would have agreed with them,” he said.

President Lungu said the government would partner with the Church by praying for peace ahead of next year’s elections.

He said the Church and the government were just two sides of the same coin.

Pastor James Masala, who represented the pastors, said the COVID-19 had affected the Church.

He appealed to President Lungu to consider helping the Church financially.

He said the Church would always pray for President Lungu.