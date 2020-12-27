Incumbent member of Parliament for Kabwata constituency Given Lubinda has said that he will not rush to announce his intentions to contest the Kabwata parliamentary seat because he is already favored.

Mr Lubinda said unlike other aspirants who rush to dish out money and party materials, he analyses the situation before making his intentions known.

He was reacting to the decision by the PF Kabwata constituency committee to announce Lusaka businessman Daniel Yenga as an aspirant for the parliamentary seat.

“I am only going to announce my intention over Kabwata seat when the right time comes after consulting with the party,” Mr Lubinda said in an interview.

Mr Lubinda said as a senior politician he must first wait and see before making his decision known and that when the party considers everything that is when he will make a decision and announce.

He said that no one has been adopted in Kabwata but that the constituency committee are advising all people with intentions to stand to avail themselves.

Mr Lubinda stated that there is no provision in the constitution that a parliamentary candidate can be adopted by the constituency committee. He said unlike others, he is not excited over candidature as he has won elections many times. Mr Lubinda disclosed that he will consult the party after seeing the total picture, in other constituencies because he is not individualist.

“Can you imagine me as a senior politician and member of the party being the first one to announce my decision? It does not make sense.

“I am a member of central committee and according to the constituency, MPs are adopted by the central committee,” he said.

Mr Lubinda stated that in 2016 he was not in a hurry to announce his position while some other candidate was busy flashing money and PF materials and that he never complained.

The Kabwata lawmaker added that the situation is the same this year where a named candidate has been campaigning and telling people that he is a preferred candidate.

“My politics have always been favored politics, I don’t impose myself. In 2016 I was the last to announce while a named candidate was busy dishing out money and PF materials. The situation is the same this year and someone is busy flashing money and singing “Baisa baisa” but I don’t complain, “ he said.