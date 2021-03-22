Kambwili awaits signal
NDC president Chishimba Kambwili will re-join the Patriotic Front (PF) or get into an alliance with it if the opposition political party decides so because he does not make decisions alone.
On Saturday, PF secretary general Davies Mwila extended an olive branch to Mr Kambwili, describing him as one of the founding members of the governing party who suffered and worked for it.
Mr Kambwili said in an interview yesterday that he does not make decisions individually but consults members of the NDC central committee.
“I am grateful to the PF SG [Mr Mwila] for being candid, but NDC is governed by rules
I am supporting you Mr Mbwili that’s what pf want just join them but vote for HH and Upnd they won’t know a vote is secret or else if you don’t support them they will lock you up again
Only foolish fools will trek with this kavumo.