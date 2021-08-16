.Congratulates President Elect Mr Hakainde Hichilma on his election …

Both the 6th Republican President His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the incoming 7th Republican President His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema have just addressed the nation concerning the recently held elections in Zambia. President Lungu has magnanimously conceded defeat and congratulated the winner President-elect Mr Hichilema, who in turn has been gracious in victory. We as Zambians must be proud of this democratic culture, and Africa and the world admires Zambia for this legacy of peaceful democratic transitions of power through the ballot.

Congratulations President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for showing leadership and statemanship. Congratulations to the new President-elect Mr Hichilema and the UPND in which I have many friends and colleagues, and I wish you and your party well as you execute the huge mandate to govern this great nation of Zambia.

I also congratulate the winner of the Parliamentary elections in Bwana Mkubwa constituency independent candidate Mr Mwambazi, and thank the great people of Bwana Mkubwa Constituency for the rare and great honour they gave me to represent them in Parliament for the past 5 years. I put in my best and I’ll remain proud of my development record which is visible in the constituency.

I’m thankful to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for having allowed me to serve the country first as Minister of Water Development Sanitation and Environmental Protection, and later as Minister of Health. I put in my best at both Ministries in public service to the nation and I’m very proud of my record. I’ll forever remain grateful to you Sir.

In order to entrench the culture of multiparty democracy in the country and out of principle and loyalty to my President and my party the Patriotic Front (PF) in which I serve as a Member of the Central Committee, I will NOT be opportunistic by jumping from the PF to UPND. Instead, by God’s grace, I will work with colleagues in PF to rebuild our party just as we did in the opposition under President Michael Chilufya Sata when I served as his Fundraising Chairman (2006 – 2011). We have to work on the mistakes we made, rebrand the party and try to regain the confidence of the Zambian people, and that will not be an easy thing to do, but it is doable. By God’s grace we will try our chance in future elections.

God richly bless Zambia

One Zambia, One Nation

Dr Jonas Chanda