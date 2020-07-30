Mr Jackson Kungo, the former PF North Western Province Chairperson says he will respect the decision of the Central Committee to revoke his election.

Mr Kungo who was kicked out after he was caught up in illegal gold dealings says he will use this period to do a self introspection and learn from his past.

“As hard as it is for me, I fully appreciate and understand the wisdom behind the decision of the Central Committee and I wish to state that I welcome and respect the decision,” he stated.

He has since thanked the Patriotic Front leadership for according him the privilege to serve the party in North Western Province.

“I will forever remain a loyal and dedicated member of the party and I will always be available to serve and grow the party,” Mr Kungo said.

He has gone further to apologize to whoever he might have offended in his tour of duty as Provincial Chairman for the ruling party in North Western Province.

“To everyone whom I might have offended in my line of duty, I want to say find it within your hearts to forgive me,” Mr Kungo pleaded.