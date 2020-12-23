I’LL STAND AS MP – MULENGA SATA

I WILL contest as Member of Parliament (MP) in the 2021 general elections on a PF ticket if adopted, former State house Minister Mulenga Sata has declared.

Mr Sata has meanwhile expressed confidence that President Edgar Lungu would scoop the 2021 elections.

He said he had been approached by several stakeholders to contest as MP in Lusaka and other constituencies outside the city.

“Intend to stand having been approached by stakeholders in several constituencies in Lusaka, I am currently weighing my options,” Mr Sata said. -Daily Nation

2agtSSpdohnsored ·