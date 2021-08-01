PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

ILLEGAL CARGO FOUND ON PLANE CARRYING BALLOT PAPERS MUST BE PUBLICLY DISPOSED OF.

We are demanding that the illegal articles or merchandise found on the plane delivering election ballot papers for the August polls be clearly isolated and publicly disposed of as a means to affirm our collective commitment to a free, fair and transparent election.

It is unacceptable, that foreign, undesignated material can be loaded and transported on the same plane carrying sensitive election material without proper declaration or knowledge of both the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), as well as all other process observers, including political parties’ representatives.

This incidence, therefore, also raises other questions around what other illegal, undesignated, unidentified cargo may have been transported into the country alongside other consignments of ballot papers.

We urge the ECZ to work and collaborate with political party representatives and ensure that the consignment of illegal merchandise which was dispatched alongside ballot papers be disposed of publicly and without a fuss.

Issued: Anthony Bwalya

UPND Presidential Spokesperson

1 August 2021