ILLEGAL SUSPENSION OF COPPERBELT CHAIRPERSON–Sichula George

11.03.2021 Ndola

Sam Nyirenda

Provincial Secretary–Copperbelt.

We get appalled when we see misguided statements from people who do not hold the legal mandate to do so.

Organisations by there nature are suppose to have systems and the National Democratic Congress is no exception.

Systems detach individuals from the propagation of Excessive Personal agendas, Personal egos and Personal agrindesement that creates off-shorts of dictatorial tendencies.It appears there’s been a deliberate gradual hegemony of propensity for power of control of NDC to systematically hold it to ransom when they should have been been an orderly and structured way of implementing organisational objectives.They appears to have been no rank and file hyrichecal advisory order that was inclusive, most importantly of the Vice President the National Chairperson, and the Secretary General/Secretariat of the Party let alone the National Governing Council to give guidance on matters of interest going forward.

Those who are saying ” CK is NDC and that NDC is CK ” are not being fair to our leader Chishimba Kambwili himself.

We want to remind our colleagues that the National Democratic Congress ceased to be an auto pilot individual organization to an ” Institution “.It is now an Institution.It no longer should be reduced to a movement synonymous with a single person in CK as if it’s a Lone ranger or Katemba Party.

Yes his plate may be full with issues for now that distract him from freely exercising his Political democratic rights to fulfil his ambition but that is not to say he can not go far.

It may not be the time for CK as he rightly put it with passion on the campaign for the Alliance himself that ” those who want to lead must be prepared to be led “.That He didn’t see anything wrong with him being the running mate to HH and HH being the President of the Alliance.

Undisputedly so CK is gifted with natural abilities of leadership and no one can take away that attribute from him.

As an organized institution NDC has only got one Secretary General – Bridget Attanga ( Mrs).

The letter purportedly written by one Hon. Mbulo is illegal.It should be ignored with the contempt it deserves.

It is indeed null and void as far as we are concerned as Copperbelt Province.

Our advise to Dr. Mbulo Paul Kantuta is that stop masquerading as an SG but continue mobilizing the Party in Northern/Luapula as the NDC Provincial Coordinator.

As Political leaders we should learn to orient our members with the truth.

We are very much aware of the fact that some of our members are not yet aquinted with the realities of where we come from and where we are as a Party constitutionally speaking.

The hard questions that you need to ask our leaders yourself as a senior member for the sake of the Party are :

1.Why hasn’t the NDC completed the issue of the Convention up to now if indeed you are serious about participating in the August Elections as an entity NDC Party.

2.If at all the other Provinces have not completed the Primaries the question is why haven’t they completed?

3. Why were the members of the National Governing Council discouraged from holding the normal policy making decisions for a longtime when we’re at a critical time of preparations for Elections.

As Copperbelt we are determined to remain in the Alliance.The original decision of joining the Alliance was a wise decision that has the mass support of many Zambians who want this great Country to once again be reunited and begin to develop.

Honorable Mbulo Why haven’t you quoted a single clause from the NDC constitution if at all you had one to justify your actions.

This is not the time for you leaders who are enlightened to bury your heads in the sand.

CK is also a human being who has feelings just like any of us.

When he is faced with challenges we all need to understand the predicament and be honest with our leader.

We do not need to pretend as if things were okay any more.

He clearly indicated that he wasn’t interested in the Alliance well before the Alliance could conclude it’s consultations.That in itself gave us enough direction